Info Edge Q1 results: Why brokerages have a split verdict on this stock?

Info Edge (India) Ltd.’s first quarter of FY26 (April-June quarter) saw steady revenue growth but muted momentum in its core recruitment vertical, prompting brokerages to take a mixed stance on the stock. While Nomura and Nuvama continue to back the counter with ‘Buy’ ratings, Motilal Oswal remains cautious with a ‘Neutral’ call.
On the bourses, Info Edge shares were trading flat, up just 0.2 per cent at ₹1,335.20. Around 9:50 AM, while the BSE Sensex edged 0.03 per cent higher to 79,878.75.
Info Edge Q1 results
Info Edge’s standalone revenue stood at ₹7,364 crore, up 15.3 per cent