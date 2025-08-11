Info Edge Q1 results: Why brokerages have a split verdict on this stock?

Info Edge (India) Ltd.’s first quarter of FY26 (April-June quarter) saw steady revenue growth but muted momentum in its core recruitment vertical, prompting brokerages to take a mixed stance on the stock. While Nomura and Nuvama continue to back the counter with ‘Buy’ ratings, Motilal Oswal remains cautious with a ‘Neutral’ call.

On the bourses, Info Edge shares were trading flat, up just 0.2 per cent at ₹1,335.20. Around 9:50 AM, while the BSE Sensex edged 0.03 per cent higher to 79,878.75.

Info Edge Q1 results