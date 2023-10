First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 9:50 AM IST

Nifty Midcap 50 index calls for 'wait and watch' strategy

F&O Trading: Adopt Bull Spread strategy on GAIL for the August expiry

Stock Market Live: Sensex off lows, down 300pts; Infy slips, HCLTech up 3%

Global funds are beginning to pay more attention to India: Chris Wood

Salary of Infosys CEO Salil Parekh drops 21% to Rs 56.45 crore in FY23

IT major Infosys rewards employees with equity shares under 2 schemes

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

Shares of Infosys slipped 4 per cent to Rs 1,402.10 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the IT major lowered its FY24 revenue growth guidance to 1.0-2.5 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms from 1-3.5 per cent it had guided earlier.

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 9:51 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com