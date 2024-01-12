Infosys, TCS rally up to 7% post Q3 results; brokerages remain optimistic

Shares of information technology (IT) giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys rallied up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade after the companies had reported their December quarter (Q3FY24) results post market hours yesterday.

Infosys surged 7 per cent to Rs 1,594.85, while TCS gained 3 per cent to Rs 3,893.70 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.5 per cent at 72,052 at 09:49 AM.

The silver lining of the performances of these companies during the quarter was the total contract value (TCV) signed, which continued to show a healthy momentum. For