Infrastructure players poised to benefit from strong order momentum

One of the side effects of the general elections was government tenders slowing down. Activity across Infrastructure sectors suffered.

Infra activity started to recover in H2FY25 followed by another slowdown due to unseasonal rains in H1FY26.

The FY26 Budget remains supportive with allocations being maintained. Cumulative year to date (YTD) FY26 capex remains 33 per cent higher year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

To achieve FY26 budgeted capex of ₹11.2 trillion, another ₹7.7 trillion must be generated in the next eight months. The trends show roads contracting 15 per cent Y-o-Y (35 per cent share), railways expanding 9 per cent Y-o-Y (33 per cent