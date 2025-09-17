Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Infrastructure players poised to benefit from strong order momentum

Infrastructure players poised to benefit from strong order momentum

Despite delays, FY26 budget supports ₹11.2 trillion capex with strong order pipeline in power, transport and real estate

infrastructure
premium

The FY26 Budget remains supportive with allocations being maintained. Cumulative year to date (YTD) FY26 capex remains 33 per cent higher year-on-year (Y-o-Y). | Image: Bloomberg

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the side effects of the general elections was government tenders slowing down. Activity across Infrastructure sectors suffered.
 
Infra activity started to recover in H2FY25 followed by another slowdown due to unseasonal rains in H1FY26.
 
The FY26 Budget remains supportive with allocations being maintained. Cumulative year to date (YTD) FY26 capex remains 33 per cent higher year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
To achieve FY26 budgeted capex of ₹11.2 trillion, another ₹7.7 trillion must be generated in the next eight months. The trends show roads contracting 15 per cent Y-o-Y (35 per cent share), railways expanding 9 per cent Y-o-Y (33 per cent
Topics : The Compass Infra growth Capex
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon