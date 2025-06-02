Monday, June 02, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Infy, TCS, HCLTech: IT stocks staring at further losses; hint tech charts

Infy, TCS, HCLTech: IT stocks staring at further losses; hint tech charts

Technical outlook on IT stocks: Infosys, TCS HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra may slip up to 9% from present levels, suggest charts.

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors
premium

Infy, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra shares could dip in the near-term amid weak signals on the technical charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The NSE Nifty IT index was down 0.8 per cent at 37,055 levels in trades on Monday, as uncertainty on US tariffs rose after Donald Trump administration official suggested that 'reciprocal tariffs' would stay despite legal challenges.  The US President Donald Trump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Sunday said that the "reciprocal tariffs were not going away".  On Monday, among individual IT stocks, Mphasis tumbled nearly 7 per cent, Persistent Systems and HCL Tech slipped near about 2 per cent each. READ MORE  Meanwhile, on the technical charts, the Nifty IT index and key
Topics : Trading strategies The Smart Investor Nifty IT stocks IT stocks Infosys TCS stock HCL Technologies HCL tech stock Tech Mahindra Stocks to avoid technical calls technical charts stock market trading
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon