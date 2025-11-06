Innovative portfolio likely to maintain growth momentum for Sun Pharma

India’s largest pharma company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, posted a strong revenue performance in the September quarter led by key segments and geographies. Better-than-expected margins and lower research and development (R&D) spends helped the pharma major deliver on the operational front. Given the robust pipeline and growth momentum across markets, some brokerages have upgraded the stock while others have maintained their buy ratings.

Revenues for the quarter were up 8.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and were better than estimates, led by India (up 11 per cent) and the rest of the world market, which rose 23 per cent. The US generics