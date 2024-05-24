InterGlobe Aviation stock hits an air-pocket in Jan-Mar quarter of FY24

The civil aviation market has become more or less a duopoly with market leader Indigo (InterGlobe Aviation) reporting strong EBITDA growth of 45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,980 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY24, with PAT rising more than 2x to Rs 1,890 crore. Both EBITDA and PAT were lower than consensus.

The passenger load factor (PLF) was 86.2 per cent with available seat kilometres (ASK) of 34.8 billion and yield at Rs 5.2 per seat-km. Revenue was Rs 17,800 crore (up 26 per cent Y-o-Y). The company has paid IGST of Rs 62.1 crore in