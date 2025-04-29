Large investor concentration in smallcap funds at 14-month low, shows data

The share of investments held by the top 10 investors across smallcap mutual fund schemes has been on a decline, falling to a 14-month low in March 2025, shows an analysis of data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The median smallcap scheme has 2.03 per cent of its investments coming from the top 10 investors, compared to 2.43 per cent a year ago. The reduction comes as smallcaps have fallen twice as much as largecaps in the recent market decline.

The BSE SmallCap index is down 16.6 per cent compared to 6.6 per cent fall in