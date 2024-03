Investor desire for buybacks, dividends highest in 9 years: BofA Securities

226 panelists with $572 billion worth of assets under management (AUM) participated in the March fund manager survey (FMS), BofA said. While 198 participants with $527 billion worth of AUM responded to the Global FMS questions, 119 participants with $256 billion worth of AUM responded to

Investor's desire for companies to prioritize returning cash to shareholders via share buybacks, dividends and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) hit the highest level since July 2015, suggests the latest BofA Securities (BofA) survey. Nearly 30 per cent of the respondents surveyed by BofA Securities wanted the companies to do so. SEE CHART

Investors, BofA said, tapped into emerging market (EM) equities in March at the fastest pace since April 2017. | Photo: Bloomberg

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com