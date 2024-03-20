Investor desire for buybacks, dividends highest in 9 years: BofA Securities

Investor's desire for companies to prioritize returning cash to shareholders via share buybacks, dividends and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) hit the highest level since July 2015, suggests the latest BofA Securities (BofA) survey. Nearly 30 per cent of the respondents surveyed by BofA Securities wanted the companies to do so. SEE CHART
226 panelists with $572 billion worth of assets under management (AUM) participated in the March fund manager survey (FMS), BofA said. While 198 participants with $527 billion worth of AUM responded to the Global FMS questions, 119 participants with $256 billion worth of AUM responded to