Investors harness Northern India's sizzle for power stock pursuit

Two months into summer, India’s power demand has reached its highest level for the season. On May 18, the country’s peak power demand reached nearly 230 gigawatt (Gw), surpassing the previous peak of 223 Gw recorded on May 6.

On the bourses, investors have also been chasing power stocks amid a seething heatwave sweeping across Northern India.

For instance, Tata Power’s stock and NTPC’s stock hit fresh record highs of Rs 464.3 and Rs 380.4 per share, respectively, on May 3.

Likewise, Power Grid Corporation of India’s (PowerGrid’s) stock price hit a new record high of Rs 328.35 on May