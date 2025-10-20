Investors flag operating issues as Bira91 looks to raise fresh capital

Investors of craft beer maker Bira 91 have raised concerns about capital burn rate and operating performance, even as the company looks to raise fresh rounds to augment growth and start production.

“There has been a promise to deliver, which has not been met in terms of operating performance and revenue scale. The company has been struggling with liquidity. It’s not just about name change, it had operating challenges — both in terms of working capital and managing business — across different states for a while,” an investor told Business Standard.

While the company has raised several rounds of capital,