'Investors should take 3-5 year view when investing in small, midcaps'

Markets are evenly poised, anticipated rate cuts can provide positive impetus to the market going forward, believes Suresh Soni, CEO of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

Suresh Soni, CEO, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund
Suresh Soni, CEO, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund (Photo Credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 1:10 PM IST
Mid-and smallcaps have been battered badly in the last few weeks. SURESH SONI, chief executive officer at Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund in conversation with Puneet Wadhwa says that broader market valuations at less than 20x FY25e earnings per share (EPS) appear comfortable. Edited excerpts:

What's your broad call on the markets right now?

Indian equity markets represent probably the best wealth creation opportunity from a medium to long-term perspective. While there is reason for optimism, given that the Nifty 100 is up by nearly 17 per cent over the past six months, there always remains a possibility that one may see

Topics : Market Outlook BNP Paribas Nifty Outlook Midcap smallcap stocks Investment tips stock market trading Indian equity markets BSE NSE equity

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

