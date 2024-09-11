Investors switch to safe-haven funds; flows into low-risk MFs up 70%

Mutual fund offerings that are believed to be safer investment options have witnessed a marked surge in inflows, reflecting a shift in investor sentiment amid concerns over a potential global slowdown and elevated valuations in the midcap and smallcap segments.

Largecap, flexicap, and balanced advantage funds together recorded a net inflow of Rs 9,363 crore in August, representing a 70 per cent increase from the previous month’s total.

“Equity valuations have risen sharply over the past four years, with midcap and smallcap stocks particularly seeing elevated levels. Investors are now looking for relative safety, which has led