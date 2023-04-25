IPCA Labs stock hits valuation hurdle on Unichem stake acquisition

The acquisition is expected to help IPCA expand its presence in the US market, where it has been bogged down by compliance issues after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2015 banned imports from three of its facilities. The FDA in 2020 lifted the ban on products from two plants to enable the company to export hydroxychloroquine sulphate

The stock of IPCA Laboratories (IPCA) fell over 9.5 per cent and hit 52-week lows after it announced it is taking a 33 per cent stake in Unichem Laboratories (Unichem) for Rs 1,034 crore. The pharmaceutical company’s acquisition of the stake from a promoter of Unichem’s at Rs 440 per share (14 per cent premium to Monday’s closing price) will be followed by an open offer for an additional 26 per cent. The deal values Mumbai-based Unichem, which has six facilities across the country, at over Rs 3,000 crore. Unichem’s stock, however, reacted positively to the deal announcement and is up 1.2 per cent.