Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPO activity to see spillover effect from mid, smallcap weakness: Analysts

Overall, so far in calendar year 2024 (as of March 19), 10 of 21 new listings have been subdued despite decent subscription levels, shows data from PRIME Database

IPO, Investment, Markets
Web Exclusive Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Harshita Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The ongoing weakness in the broader equity market is likely to weigh on primary market investor participation ahead, which has already begun showing signs of fatigue, analysts said.

The spillover effect, they say, will continue as long as the Midcap and Smallcap segments remain volatile.

“The effect will be felt in the IPO market. The subscription levels have come down in the last few days and recent 4-5 IPOs have not done well. Even in SMEs, the kind of grey market premiums that were being commanded earlier and the eventual listings are not in line,” said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent

Also Read

Vishwas Agri Seeds' Rs 26 crore SME IPO to open Mar 21: Check issue details

The SME IPO boom needs to last for the sake of future billionaires

Domino's, Subway supplier Chatha Foods' SME IPO opens today: Check details

Despite secondary market volatility, IPO charm is here to stay: Analysts

Sebi to pilot Asba-like framework for secondary markets in December: Report

Stocks to Watch on March 21: Wipro, TVS Motor, Torrent Power, RVNL, Krystal

Stock market LIVE: Sensex up 500 pts, Nifty reclaims 22k, metal index gains

Nifty Auto, Nifty Energy: See resistance, support levels for trading action

Democratising equity market is all about digitisation, says Sebi chief Buch

Singapore GIC's domestic equity holdings rises 32% to Rs 2.14 trn in a year

Topics : Stock Market IPOs IPO market IPO investors stock market trading Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon