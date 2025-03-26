IPO pipeline runs dry in March 2025, a first in nearly two years

A sharp rebound in the equities market notwithstanding, March will be the first month in nearly two years without an initial public offering (IPO). The last such instance was in May 2023.

Industry players said the sharp selloff in February forced several companies to put off their listing plans. If the market rebound sustains, buoyancy in deal-making could make a comeback in April, they said.

After a robust December quarter, equity capital market (ECM) activity has seen a huge deceleration in this quarter. During the first three months of calendar 2025, only nine IPOs were executed, compared to 22 in