IRFC, Zomato, Voda Idea: Trading strategies for most actively traded stocks

As the fight between the bulls and bears gets fierce on the bourses, stocks are expected to witness wild swings in the coming trading sessions. As much, the most active stocks of the trading day, or stocks that draw the highest investor participation garner more limelight.

On Friday March 15, as of 10 AM, Yes Bank, Voda Idea, IRFC, NHPC, Tata Steel, IOC, PNB, HPCL, Bharat Electronics and SAIL were the top 10 traded stocks among the Nifty 200 index.

Here's are quick chart check on select 5 shares.

Tata Steel

Current Price: Rs 142

Support: Rs 140; Rs 134

Resistance: Rs 147; Rs 150

Shares of