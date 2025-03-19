IT, FMCG stocks witness most FPI selling in first half of March 2025

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded stocks worth ₹30,013 crore in the first fortnight of March, triggered by the disappointment at declining corporate profits and uncertainty over the US trade policy.

Information technology (IT)and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks bore the brunt of the FPIs selling in the first two weeks of this month. Foreign investors sold IT stocks worth ₹6,934 crore, FMCG worth ₹5,106 crore, and auto stocks worth ₹3,640 crore. Other sectors experiencing significant outflows included financial services (₹3,311 crore), and healthcare (₹2,049 crore).

"FMCG companies are expected to post single-digit volume growth in the March quarter. For IT,