Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ITC extends fall, slips 5% in 3 days as Q3 results miss Street estimates

Analysts expect the stock to remain muted in the near-term given a weaker overall environment

ITC limited
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of ITC slipped 2 per cent to Rs 441.70 on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade after the fast moving consumer goods' (FMCG) company reported 3.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) at Rs 6,024 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY24). 

The fall in Ebitda was a first in 12 quarters and below analysts' estimates. Miss was led by cigarette, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), and paperboards business, while hotels and agri were a tad better.

ITC's stock was trading lower for a third straight day, falling 5 per cent during the period.

Also Read

Motilal Oswal joins the small-cap bandwagon with NFO: All you should know

Real estate pre-sales to show robust growth in FY24: Motilal Oswal report

ITC AGM, Q1FY24 nos: When will the stock breakout from consolidation mode?

ITC hits over 5-month high in weak market; stock rallies 10% since December

As stake value doubles, govt puts plans to sell ITC stock in cold storage

Bajaj Finance slides 5% as mgt flags rural, B2C stress post Q3 results

Over 80% of Sensex, Nifty50 stocks trade above their 200-DMA

EPACK Durable lists at 4% discount to issue price on NSE

Stocks to watch on Jan 30: ITC, Bajaj Finance, Epack, Vi, NTPC, Havells

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty at 21,750; Broader mkt firm; Zee up 7%, MSTC 10%

Topics : Buzzing stocks ITC Markets stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon