ITC Q2 hit by weak agri business, but core growth leaves room for re-rating

ITC delivered a healthy performance in its core segments in the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY26, with sequential improvement in margins, though year-on-year (Y-o-Y) performance remained under pressure. Consolidated gross cigarette sales grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y, while volume growth was also 6 per cent. Cigarette earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y, but EBIT margin contracted 100 basis points (bp) Y-o-Y to 58 per cent due to higher leaf tobacco prices.

The consolidated FMCG segment’s sales grew 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Notebooks continued to perform poorly, but staple products witnessed strong demand. Snacks and noodles