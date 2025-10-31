Friday, October 31, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITC Q2 hit by weak agri business, but core growth leaves room for re-rating

ITC's cigarette and FMCG segments delivered steady performance in Q2 FY26 despite a slump in agri sales; analysts see scope for a valuation re-rating as core margins improve

ITC(Photo: Shutterstock)

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ITC delivered a healthy performance in its core segments in the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY26, with sequential improvement in margins, though year-on-year (Y-o-Y) performance remained under pressure. Consolidated gross cigarette sales grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y, while volume growth was also 6 per cent. Cigarette earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y, but EBIT margin contracted 100 basis points (bp) Y-o-Y to 58 per cent due to higher leaf tobacco prices.
 
The consolidated FMCG segment’s sales grew 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Notebooks continued to perform poorly, but staple products witnessed strong demand. Snacks and noodles
Business Standard
