Home / Markets / News / ITC, Radico Khaitan, VST: How to trade sin stocks amid GST reforms?

ITC, Radico Khaitan, VST: How to trade sin stocks amid GST reforms?

Technical charts show that alcohol and tobacco-related stocks such as ITC, VST Industries and United Spirits seem to be unfavourably placed, and could fall up to 18 per cent from here.

CGST Act set to see key amendments in Budget session
Higher GST on sin stocks? ITC, VST, United Spirits may dip, while Radico Khaitan may gain, suggest technical charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Shares of alcohol beverages, and tobacco products are in focus amid talks of likely higher taxes on these products.  According to reports, the finance ministry has proposed a 40 per cent 'sin tax' on alcohol and tobacco related products. The government is planning a major overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, wherein a majority of the daily-use products could be shifted to lower GST slabs.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech suggested that the 'next-generation' GST reforms may be announced as a Diwali gift to the common man.  So while broader
