ITC, Radico Khaitan, VST: How to trade sin stocks amid GST reforms?

Shares of alcohol beverages, and tobacco products are in focus amid talks of likely higher taxes on these products. According to reports, the finance ministry has proposed a 40 per cent 'sin tax' on alcohol and tobacco related products. The government is planning a major overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, wherein a majority of the daily-use products could be shifted to lower GST slabs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech suggested that the 'next-generation' GST reforms may be announced as a Diwali gift to the common man. So while broader