GST 2.0: ITC, VST Industries shares fall as Govt eyes extra tobacco tax

GST rate hike on tobacco products: Tobacco stocks ITC, VST Industries fell today after govt signaled an extra GST cess on cigarettes and bidis, raising margin risks. Analysts suggest stock strategy

GST on cigarette, bidi
GST rate for tobacco products: cigarette, Smoking (Photo: Reuters)

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

GST hike on sin goods: Hopes of a lower effective tax rate on tobacco products, including cigarettes and bidi, went up in smoke on Friday after the central government clarified that it may impose an additional cess over and above the 40-per cent goods and services tax (GST) rate proposed for sin goods under the new regime.
 
Following the development, investors pressed the ‘sell’ button for related stocks, sending the shares of related companies down by up to 5 per cent. Individually, Elitecon International shares dropped 5 per cent, ITC Ltd 2.4 per cent, and VST Industries 1.9 per cent
