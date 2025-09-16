Jane Street case: CBDT investigating misuse of India-Singapore treaty

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is building a case based on evidence against US-based trading firm Jane Street for allegedly misusing provisions of India’s tax treaty with Singapore, according to senior government officials. The board expects liability to follow once the case is established.

The CBDT has already collected data from advisory firm EY and brokerage Nuvama, and is expanding its data collection. A report will eventually be submitted to the finance ministry, though no timeline has been set, according to the official.

A senior tax official told Business Standard that the investigation is still underway, with information