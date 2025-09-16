Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Jane Street case: CBDT investigating misuse of India-Singapore treaty

Jane Street case: CBDT investigating misuse of India-Singapore treaty

Jane Street has been under the spotlight since July, when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred the firm from trading in domestic markets over alleged manipulative practices

Jane Street Group, Jane Street
premium

Officials highlighted that the probe involves complex legal issues, including whether the “place of effective management” (PoEM) of Jane Street’s India entity was actually located overseas

Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is building a case based on evidence against US-based trading firm Jane Street for allegedly misusing provisions of India’s tax treaty with Singapore, according to senior government officials. The board expects liability to follow once the case is established.
 
The CBDT has already collected data from advisory firm EY and brokerage Nuvama, and is expanding its data collection. A report will eventually be submitted to the finance ministry, though no timeline has been set, according to the official.
 
A senior tax official told Business Standard that the investigation is still underway, with information
Topics : Jane Street Indian stock exchanges stock market trading CBDT India-Singapore
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon