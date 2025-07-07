Monday, July 07, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Jane Street crackdown: BSE stock faces 20% downside risk, charts suggest

Jane Street crackdown: BSE stock faces 20% downside risk, charts suggest

Meanwhile, brokerage-related shares such as Nuvama, Motilal Oswal, Angel One and IIFL Capital look favourably placed on charts, and can potentially rally up to 19% from current levels.

Stock market
premium

Technical charts hint at a mixed outlook of stocks likely to be impacted by Jane Street ban. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of brokerages and market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) were seen trading on a mixed note on Monday following a sharp sell-off in the previous trading sessions on account of Sebi's crackdown on Jane Street.  Shares of Nuvama Wealth, the domestic trading partner of Jane Street, were up 2 per cent. 5Paisa Capital also gained 2 per cent in early deals on July 07. Among other brokerages, Motilal Oswal, IIFL Capital Services and Angel One traded with marginal losses.  Last Friday, these stocks logged losses up to 11% after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) debarred the
Topics : stocks technical analysis The Smart Investor Market technicals Stocks to buy Stocks to avoid BSE stocks Motilal Oswal Financial Services Trading strategies technical calls 5paisa Capital Stock Recommendations Stocks in focus Stock ideas Angel one
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon