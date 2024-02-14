Sensex (    %)
                        
Jefferies keeps the faith in PSU stocks; SBI, Coal India, NTPC top bets

The recent outperformance (before the sharp fall in past sessions), Jefferies said, was helped by earnings per share (EPS) upgrades and return on equity (RoE) improvement.

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Despite the sharp fall in stocks of public sector companies in the last few days, analysts at Jefferies still remain bullish on this segment. State Bank of India (SBI), Coal India and NTPC are their top picks in this space, they said in a recent note.

Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) or state-owned enterprises (SOE) index 70 percentage point (ppt) outperformance versus Nifty50 over the past 12 months, they said, comes after a decade of underperformance prior to 2020.

The recent outperformance (before the sharp fall seen in the past few sessions), Jefferies said, was helped by earnings per share (EPS) upgrades and

Topics : Market Outlook Jefferies PSU stocks SBI stock Coal India NTPC Q3 results Market trends stock market trading Trading strategies Nifty 50 Earnings growth IRFC

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

