Jewellery giant Titan to shine on margin gains, sales growth trajectory

Strong margins in the jewellery segment in Q4FY25, steady growth guidance for FY26 and expectations of outperformance in the organised jewellery sector boosted sentiment for the largest listed jewellery maker by market capitalisation, Titan Company.

The stock was the highest gainer on the benchmark indices (Sensex as well as Nifty), rising 4.1-4.5 per cent at close on Friday, taking the total gains over the past month to about 12 per cent.

Aided by a 25 per cent growth in standalone jewellery sales, the company posted a consolidated sales growth of 19 per cent over the year-ago quarter.

Jewellery is by