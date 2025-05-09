Market street positive on Larsen & Toubro despite near-term concerns

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) ended the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on a strong note. The engineering and construction (E&C) major reported a 20 per cent growth in orders year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 19 per cent Y-o-Y rise in revenues in the core E&C segments.

The prospect pipeline jumped 57 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹19 trillion due to international prospects.

L&T is optimistic about the GCC region for renewable, clean energy and transmission projects.

In Q4FY25, consolidated revenue stood at ₹74,400 crore, with Ebitda at ₹ 8,200 crore and PAT of ₹5,100 crore, a Y-o-Y growth of 11 per cent, 13 per