Friday, May 09, 2025 | 08:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Market street positive on Larsen & Toubro despite near-term concerns

Market street positive on Larsen & Toubro despite near-term concerns

L&T is optimistic about the GCC region for renewable, clean energy and transmission projects

Larsen & Toubro
Premium

Prospect pipeline for FY26 stands at ₹19 trillion, up 57 per cent Y-o-Y, due to increase in infrastructure and energy segment prospects | Photo: Shutterstock

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) ended the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on a strong note. The engineering and construction (E&C) major reported a 20 per cent growth in orders year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 19 per cent Y-o-Y rise in revenues in the core E&C segments.
 
The prospect pipeline jumped 57 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹19 trillion due to international prospects.
 
L&T is optimistic about the GCC region for renewable, clean energy and transmission projects.
 
In Q4FY25, consolidated revenue stood at ₹74,400 crore, with Ebitda at ₹ 8,200 crore and PAT of ₹5,100 crore, a Y-o-Y growth of 11 per cent, 13 per
Topics : Larsen & Toubro L&T stock market trading

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon