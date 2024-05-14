Jindal Steel & Power stock already factoring in improving prospects

Jindal Steel & Power’s (JSPL) Q4FY24 results were in line with consensus. The reported revenue of Rs 13,500 crore (down 1.5 per cent year-on-year Y-o-Y and up 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter Q-o-Q) in Q4FY24 beat estimates.

The Average Selling Price of steel stood at Rs 67,099 per tonne (flat Y-o-Y and up 4 per cent Q-o-Q), which was better than expectations.

The Ebitda stood at Rs 2,400 crore (up 12 per cent Y-o-Y, down 14 per cent Q-o-Q), which was lower than estimates, due to higher costs. The Ebitda per tonne stood at Rs 12,162 (up 12 per cent Y-o-Y,