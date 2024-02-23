Jio Financial market cap crosses Rs 2 trillion; surges 20% in one week

Jio Financial Services (JFSL) on Friday joined elite group of companies having market capitalisation of over Rs 2 trillion, as the stock hit a record high of Rs 325 and rallied 7 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes.

In past one week, the non-banking finance company (NBFC) stock has outperformed the market by surging 20 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. It is now trading at its highest level since its listing on August 21, 2023.

A sharp surge in stock price has seen the market capitalisation