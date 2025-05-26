Monday, May 26, 2025 | 07:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / JP Morgan turns bullish on emerging markets; India among top picks

JP Morgan turns bullish on emerging markets; India among top picks

JP Morgan on India: India, JP Morgan believes, remains 'trade-insulated' and is a safe haven amid trade war 2.0 besides being cyclically well-positioned

JP Morgan
JP Morgan(Photo: Shutterstock)

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

JP Morgan has turned bullish on emerging markets (EM) equities and moved them up to an overweight rating. EM, they said, had four years of weak performance versus the developed markets (DM), lagging cumulatively by 40 per cent since 2021.
 
"We upgraded our EM versus DM stance from underweight to neutral, and we now move it further up, to overweight. Within EM, our EM strategy team continues to prefer markets with higher domestic exposures - India, Philippines, Brazil, Greece, Poland, and UAE, - and strong bottom-up idiosyncratic catalysts, such as Chile, and Korea," wrote analysts at JP Morgan
