Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open for Sensex, Nifty; Asia-Pacific markets mixed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Monday, May 26, 2025: At 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 42 points higher at 24,922, suggesting a positive start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, May 26, 2025: The final batch of Q4 earnings, US President Trump’s delay in imposing tariffs on the EU, mixed global markets, and institutional activity, may influence the sentiment of Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty50, today.
That said, at 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 42 points higher at 24,922, suggesting a positive start for the bourses.
Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Monday after US President Donald Trump announced an extension to the deadline for imposing 50 per cent tariffs on imports from the European Union to July 9, easing investor concerns.
Last checked, Nikkei was up 0.7 per cent, while the broader Topix index gained 0.53 per cent.The Kospi climbed 0.7 per cent in early trading, while ASX 200 was trading flat.
US stock futures edged higher during early Asia trading hours. US markets will remain closed Monday on the account of Memorial Day. ALSO READ | Secondary market rally triggers IPO market revival hopes, say analysts
On Friday, Wall Street closed lower across the board. The S&P 500 fell 0.67 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.61 per cent.
Investors also await ECB President Lagarde's speech later in the day.
Meanwhile, on the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth 1,794.59 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 299.78 crore on May 23.
In the IPO corner, Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO (Mainline) and Schloss Bangalore IPO (Mainline) will open for subscription today. Unified Data-Tech Solutions IPO (SME) will see its last day
The Street will react to earnings from Glenmark Pharma, NTPC and Ashoka Buildcon among others. The Street also awaits results from Aurobindo Pharma, Awfis Space Solutions, Bajaj Healthcare, Balaji Amines and Action Construction Equipment among others. ALSO READ | India Inc's Q4FY25 earnings beat Street estimates, but growth slows
On the commodity front, Gold prices surged more than 2 per cent on Friday, marking their strongest weekly performance in six weeks, as investors flocked to the safe-haven asset amid fresh tariff threats from US President Donald Trump and a weaker dollar.
Spot gold climbed 2.1 per cent to $3,362.70 per ounce, while US gold futures settled 2.1 per cent higher at $3,365.80. Over the week, bullion rose 5.1 per cent, reaching its highest level in more than two weeks.
Oil prices inched higher on Friday but were on track for their first weekly loss in three weeks, pressured by expectations of a significant production increase by OPEC+ in July.
Brent crude futures rose 0.47 per cent to $64.74 a barrel, while US WTI crude added 0.44 per cent to $61.47.
OPEC+, the alliance of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners led by Russia, is scheduled to meet next week, with markets anticipating a fresh output hike of 411,000 barrels per day for July.
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Delayed disclosures of accounting lapses by IndusInd Bank catch Sebi eye
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is probing whether there were delays in disclosures of discrepancies in derivatives accounting and lapses by IndusInd Bank and its then management, according to people aware of the development.
While the capital markets regulator is investigating alleged insider-trading violations, it is also reviewing documents and data for any possible violations of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations (LODR). The market regulator recently sought the forensic report from the bank, which it is analysing along with emails and other data to probe any violations, said sources. READ MORE
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Street Signs: Global cues to guide markets, Sebi's NSEL broker scheme
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark Nifty dropped 0.7 per cent last week after gaining 4.2 per cent the previous week. Investors remained uneasy as the House of Representatives narrowly approved US President Donald Trump’s tax Bill. Long-dated US bond yields climbed amid mounting US debt concerns, prompting foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to sell heavily in India.
Rising yields make US bonds more attractive, leading FPIs to take money off the table from emerging markets, including India. According to provisional exchange data, FPIs offloaded nearly ₹11,590 crore last week. READ MORE
7:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Four main-board IPOs to hit D-Street next week to garner Rs 6,600 cr
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) lane will be busy next week, with four main-line companies, including Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts operator Schloss Bangalore Ltd and Aegis Vopak Terminals tapping the primary market to raise over Rs 6,600 crore collectively.
Other public issues scheduled for the week are Prostar Info Systems and Scoda Tubes.
Additionally, D-Street will witness the debut of two firms, including Borana Weaves and Belrise Industries, expected to list on May 28 and May 29, respectively.
Overall, there has been a slowdown in new listings as only 12 firms came out with their IPOs in 2025 so far owing to volatility in the equity market due to a combination of global and domestic factors. READ MORE
7:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds storm the 10% citadel, now claim market's third crown
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic mutual funds (MFs) have emerged as the third-largest investor group in listed Indian companies. National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) latest India Ownership Tracker report shows MFs’ stake in total market capitalisation crossing the 10 per cent mark for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 (FY25).
MFs’ ownership, which stood at 8.9 per cent in March 2024 and 9.9 per cent in December 2024, climbed to a record 10.4 per cent by March 2025. Over the past year, MFs surpassed individual investors and the government to claim the third-largest investor group position. READ MORE
7:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Deposit insurance cap hike likely soon, may go beyond ₹5 lakh in 6 months
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The government is actively considering a hike in the deposit insurance limit for bank deposits from the present level of ₹5 lakh within the next six months, a senior finance ministry official told Business Standard.
The deposit insurance limit refers to the amount of savings in bank deposits whose safety is assured if a lender goes bankrupt. The insurance, provided through the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), covers all forms of deposits, including those in savings and current accounts, parked by customers with commercial and cooperative banks. READ MORE
7:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India Inc's Q4FY25 earnings beat Street estimates, but growth slows
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Corporate earnings for the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) surpassed Street expectations, led by Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and base metal producers Hindalco and Vedanta, as well as leading private-sector lender ICICI Bank.
The combined net profit (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of 1,555 companies (excluding their listed subsidiaries) grew 6.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY25, well above most brokerage estimates. In their earnings previews, various brokerages had projected Y-o-Y growth of -5 per cent to 1 per cent for companies in their coverage universe. READ MORE
7:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Small brokers will struggle to sustain themselves, says R Venkataraman
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rising compliance costs and the need for higher investments in technology are pushing up operational expenses for the broking industry, says R Venkataraman, managing director at IIFL Capital.
In an email interview with Business Standard, he explains that brokers will also need to add more revenue streams (wealth management, distribution, etc.) to counter the pressure in the broking segment. READ MORE
7:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets are trading mixed after opening higher initially
-- Nikkei up 0.59 per cent
-- AX 200 down 0.11 per cent
-- Kospi up 0.86 per cent
7:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settle lower on Friday
-- Dow Jones slipped 0.61 per cent
-- S&P slips 0.67 per cent
-- Nasdaq drops 1 per cent
7:08 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:09 AM IST