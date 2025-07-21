JSW Steel's chances look good on improving volumes and lower costs

For the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26), JSW Steel reported consolidated revenue of ₹43,200 crore flat year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and down 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q)), with good net sales realisations (NSR) offset by weak Q-o-Q volume growth.

Steel volumes stood at 6.69 million tonnes (mt) (up 9 per cent Y-o-Y and down 11 per cent Q-o-Q), due to planned shutdowns, while average sale price (ASP) was ₹64,500 per tonnes (down 8 per cent Y-o-Y and up 8 per cent Q-o-Q), indicating recent price recovery.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) was at ₹7,580 crore, an