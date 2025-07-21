Monday, July 21, 2025 | 09:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / JSW Steel's chances look good on improving volumes and lower costs

JSW Steel's chances look good on improving volumes and lower costs

Revenue growth could come from volumes along with some price recovery. As input costs are soft, EBITDA margin may rise to 18-19 per cent if safeguard duty is in force

jsw steel
premium

JSW Steel is expanding its high-margin value-added special product (VASP) segment, which comprised 62 per cent of sales (excluding JVML) in FY25.

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26), JSW Steel reported consolidated revenue of ₹43,200 crore flat year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and down 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q)), with good net sales realisations (NSR) offset by weak Q-o-Q volume growth.
 
Steel volumes stood at 6.69 million tonnes (mt) (up 9 per cent Y-o-Y and down 11 per cent Q-o-Q), due to planned shutdowns, while average sale price (ASP) was ₹64,500 per tonnes (down 8 per cent Y-o-Y and up 8 per cent Q-o-Q), indicating recent price recovery.
 
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) was at ₹7,580 crore, an
Topics : JSW steel The Compass Q1 results Steel Industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon