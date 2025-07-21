Monday, July 21, 2025 | 09:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Not mandatory for customers to opt for digital banking: RBI draft norms

Not mandatory for customers to opt for digital banking: RBI draft norms

Further, the norms stated that banks should obtain consent from customers for providing digital banking services

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Comments on the draft norms are invited from stakeholders until August 11, 2025. (| Image: Bloomberg)

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks should not make it mandatory for customers to opt for any digital banking channel to avail themselves of other facilities, such as debit cards, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in the draft norms on Digital Banking Channels Authorisation, released on Monday.
 
“While it may be more convenient for the customer to opt for some services together (for example, virtual access to card controls), the choice to apply for digital banking facilities shall lie solely with the customer,” the draft norms said, clarifying that banks can continue to obtain and record mobile numbers of customers to send transaction alerts and other notifications in line with KYC (Know Your Customer) requirements at the time of opening accounts.
   
Further, the norms stated that banks should obtain consent from customers for providing digital banking services. “Banks shall obtain explicit consent from the customer for providing digital banking services, which may be duly recorded and documented. It shall also be clearly indicated that SMS/email alerts will be sent to the mobile number/email of the customer registered with the bank for operations, both financial and non-financial, in their account(s).” 
 
Digital Banking Channels refer to modes provided by banks over websites (i.e., internet banking), mobile phones (i.e., mobile banking), or other digital channels through electronic devices/equipment for the execution of financial transactions.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI set to conduct 7-day VRRR auction on Friday to absorb ₹2.5 trillion

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI rate cuts still possible despite neutral stance, says MPC member

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI deepens scrutiny of bank board meetings and governance practices

Premiummutual fund

Consumption funds: Rate cuts to boost growth, but enter with long horizon

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI winds down offshore currency tool reflecting shift in strategy

 
The draft norms also proposed that third-party products and services, including those of promoter groups or bank group entities (subsidiaries/joint ventures/associates), should not be displayed on banks’ digital banking channels except as specifically permitted by the RBI.
 
In addition, the RBI said that banks shall put in place risk-based transaction monitoring and surveillance mechanisms.
 
“Study of customer transaction behaviour patterns and monitoring unusual transactions or obtaining prior confirmation from customers for outlier transactions may be incorporated in the systems in accordance with the Fraud Risk Management Policy of the bank,” it said.
 
Comments on the draft norms are invited from stakeholders until August 11, 2025.

More From This Section

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Fresh hiring by commercial banks slows in FY25 amid slower growth

Premiumbanking, fintech, artificial intelligence

Retail loan growth sluggish for private banks in Q1, festive demand eyed

Better protection for depositors and investors was one of the chief considerations in Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introducing, on Friday, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha to amend four pieces of legislation.

IBA urges banks to speed up ISO 20022 shift to avoid payment issues

Premiumbond, bonds, bond market

After record issuances in FY25, infrastructure bonds lose their sheen

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

UCB directors must probe management to boost governance: RBI's Swaminathan

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Policy Banking Industry Digital banking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon