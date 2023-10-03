Jyothy Labs soars 14% on heavy volumes, zooms 91% in 3 months; here's why

Jyothy Labs Q1FY24 result: Profits up 101.7% YoY, revenue rises 15%
Jyothy Labs zooms 19% on strong operational performance in June quarter
Alkem Labs sinks 9% in 2 days; FY24 India sales to miss double-digit growth
Ipca Labs dips 9%, hits 52-wk low on plan to buy 33.4% stake in Unichem Lab
Never said we are deferring our IPO plans: Pine Labs CEO B Amrish Rau
CSB Bank shares jump 6% in weak market, hit 52-week high; more steam left?
Steel Strips hits new high, up 5% on record net turnover in September
Apollo Micro up 8% on Rs 150-cr capex plan to set up defence mfg facility
This footwear stock in Jhujhuwala's kitty is now up 158% over IPO price
Gold prices can fall another 10% from here on; check key support levels