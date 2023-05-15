close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Karnataka election results likely to keep Indian markets swinging

The market mood is bullish amid strong inflows from foreign portfolio investors. The benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty is less than 3 per cent shy of new all-time highs

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 6:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Equity markets could be put through the wringer, following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) pounding in the Karnataka state elections.
Typically, state elections have little bearing on the markets but the Congress’ strong showing embolden BJP opponents in the run-up to the 2024 general elections, say experts.

“After the results, people might start believing that there could be a change in regime,” says U R Bhat, co-founder, Alphaniti Fintech.
“Markets may look expensive, given that the general elections are within reach. Election years are generally not good for the markets,” he adds.

The scale of Congress’ victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections was a record in terms of both seats and vote share in nearly three decades.
“A clear majority in  Karnataka is happening after a decade. That is likely to be interpreted as a setback for the BJP. Markets are likely to turn volatile. Investors will now wait for the next round of Assembly elections to gather cues on whether there will be continuity at the Centre,” says Bhat.

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections

Sebi proposes delisting mechanism for non-convertible debt securities

US default probability low, but may impact Indian markets: Analysts

Sebi moots norms for fractional ownership platforms offering real estate

Global trends, WPI inflation to drive domestic markets this week: Analysts

M-cap of 8 of top 10 valued firms soars Rs 1.26 trn; Reliance, HUL shine


In the run-up to the general elections in 2024, states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh (MP), and Chhattisgarh go to polls. However, extrapolating from state election results to national elections is fraught with risk.
“States vote differently than when you go as one nation. Maybe there could be volatility for a day or two,” says Andrew Holland, chief executive officer, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP.

In 2018, the Congress won the maximum number of seats in Rajasthan, MP, and Chhattisgarh. Yet, it suffered a blow in the 2019 general elections. Experts say investors may not view a regime change positively as they favour continuity in policymaking. Also, a new government could raise concerns about higher government spending and the politics of appeasement.
“If there is a change of guard, then the central government is most likely to be led by a coalition of disparate parties who might work at cross purposes,” says Bhat.

The market mood is bullish amid strong inflows from foreign portfolio investors. The benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty is less than 3 per cent shy of new all-time highs.
“The Karnataka election results may have a sentimental negative impact on the market. However, it is unlikely we will witness significant reaction from the market in response to this development,” says Santosh Meena, head-research, Swastika Investmart.

“The key resistance level for the Nifty is 18,440. There is a possibility of some profit-taking. A break above it could potentially lead to further gains towards the 18,630–18,690 range. On the downside, the immediate support level is at the nine-day moving average (DMA) of 18,200, followed by the 20-DMA at 18,000, with a cluster of 100- and 200-DMA at 17,800, which will act as significant support levels during any correction,” he says.
For stock market mavens, the pageantry of politics and stock market returns is a compelling spectacle, even when none of the expected outcomes come true.

Topics : Indian markets Politics Karnataka elections

First Published: May 15 2023 | 6:10 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read

Sebi proposes delisting mechanism for non-convertible debt securities

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read
Premium

US default probability low, but may impact Indian markets: Analysts

debt
3 min read

Sebi moots norms for fractional ownership platforms offering real estate

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
3 min read

MF's NFO collection drops 42% to Rs 62,342 cr in FY23; AMCs float 12 NFOs

mutual funds, MFs
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

M-cap of 8 of top 10 valued firms soars Rs 1.26 trn; Reliance, HUL shine

Hindustan Unilever
2 min read

Global trends, WPI inflation to drive domestic markets this week: Analysts

stock markets
3 min read
Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read
Premium

US default probability low, but may impact Indian markets: Analysts

debt
3 min read

Sebi proposes delisting mechanism for non-convertible debt securities

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon