Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Large deal wins, execution to drive outperformance for Coforge in FY26

Large deal wins, execution to drive outperformance for Coforge in FY26

While overall FY25 order flow stood at $3.4 billion, up 75 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), about $2.1 billion came in Q4 alone

Coforge
Premium

The company, which ended FY25 with revenues of just under $1.5 billion, maintained its $2 billion revenue target for FY27 | Image: X

Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stock of midcap information technology (IT) major Coforge has been one of the star performers in the IT pack, gaining 18 per cent in the past month and 70 per cent over the year. Given the strong show in the fourth quarter (January-March) of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), where it outdid expectations, a robust deal intake, and strong execution, brokerages expect it to turn in another industry-beating growth performance in FY26. Some brokerages have also upgraded the stock, given the revenue growth projections and the 21 per cent correction since the start of the calendar year to
Topics : stock markets Coforge BFSI Brokerages

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon