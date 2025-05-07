Large deal wins, execution to drive outperformance for Coforge in FY26

The stock of midcap information technology (IT) major Coforge has been one of the star performers in the IT pack, gaining 18 per cent in the past month and 70 per cent over the year. Given the strong show in the fourth quarter (January-March) of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), where it outdid expectations, a robust deal intake, and strong execution, brokerages expect it to turn in another industry-beating growth performance in FY26. Some brokerages have also upgraded the stock, given the revenue growth projections and the 21 per cent correction since the start of the calendar year to