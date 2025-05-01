Largecap funds take the lead over smallcap peers in 2-year SIP returns

Largecap funds, which have been struggling to garner inflows for the past 2–3 years due to comparatively lower returns, are making a comeback on the returns chart. Buoyed by the outperformance in the past six months, largecap funds are now ahead of smallcap funds in the two-year systematic investment plan (SIP) return chart.

On average, SIP investments into largecap funds have generated 11.3 per cent annualised return in the two-year period. In comparison, average smallcap fund return stands at 7.2 per cent (annualised). However, midcap funds remain ahead of largecap peers with 12.6 per cent annualised return in the same