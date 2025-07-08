Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Schloss Bangalore stock up 5% as Morgan Stanley initiates with 'Overweight'

Schloss Bangalore stock up 5% as Morgan Stanley initiates with 'Overweight'

Schloss Bangalore has received an 'overweight' rating from Morgan Stanley, with a target price of ₹549

Schloss Bangalore debuted on the exchanges just on June 2, 2025,

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Schloss Bangalore share price today: Shares of Schloss Bangalore, the operator of Leela Hotels, rallied on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, with stock gaining as much as 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹427.15 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
Around 12:30 AM, Schloss Bangalore shares were trading at ₹422, up 3.8 per cent from the previous day's close of ₹406.55. In comparison, benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading flat with a negative bias at ₹25,438. 
 
Schloss Bangalore debuted on the exchanges just over a month ago. On June 2, 2025, the stock listed at a discount
