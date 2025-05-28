LIC stock breaks above 200-DMA after 8 months; here's what may happen next

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India stock rallied nearly 9 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹948 on Wednesday, a day after the state-run insurer announced its Q4 results. LIC on Tuesday after market hours reported a 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at ₹19,013 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025 when compared with ₹13,763 crore posted in the corresponding quarter a year ago. LIC's total income, however, slipped by 3.7 per cent YoY to ₹2,41,625 crore from ₹2,50,923 crore in the same reported period. The insurer also