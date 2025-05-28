Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at flat open for Sensex, Nifty; Asia up as Wall Street gains
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, May 28, 2025: Around 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 5 points lower at 24,858, suggesting a flat start for the markets.
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, May 28, 2025: India’s benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty50 — are likely to be influenced today by a combination of key factors, including industrial and manufacturing production data for April, ongoing Q4 earnings reports, strong buying activity from domestic institutional investors (DIIs), US President Trump’s decision on EU tariffs, and positive global cues.
Given that, around 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 5 points lower at 24,858, suggesting a flat start for the markets.
Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Wednesday, mirroring gains on Wall Street as investor sentiment improved after the US President Donald Trump extended the deadline for a 50 per cent tariff on European Union imports to July 9.
Last checked, Nikkei rose 0.69 per cent, while the broader Topix index gained 0.47 per cent. Kospi climbed 1.42 per cent, ASX 200 edged up 0.4 per cent.
Investors will be closely watching out for Australia’s upcoming consumer price index report, along with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s scheduled monetary policy statement.
Meanwhile, US futures were little changed ahead of key earnings from Nvidia and the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s May policy meeting, both expected Wednesday afternoon US time.
Overnight in the US, all three major indexes closed firmly higher. The Dow Jones jumped 1.78 per cent. The S&P 500 advanced 2.05 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.47 per cent, with tech stocks like Tesla posting strong gains. The rally snapped a four-day losing streak for the Dow and S&P 500.
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth 348.45 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 10,104.66 crore on May 27.
In the IPO corner, Scoda Tubes IPO (Mainline), N R Vandana IPO (SME), and Neptune Petrochemicals IPO (SME) will open for subscription.
Prostarm Info IPO (Mainline), Astonea Labs IPO (SME) Nikita Papers IPO (SME) and Blue Water IPO (SME) will enter Day 2, while Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO (Mainline) and Schloss Bangalore IPO (Mainline) will enter Day 3 of their subscription.
The Street will react to earnings from NMDC, LIC and P&G Hygiene among others.
The Street also awaits results from Cummins India, IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp, Steel Authority of India, 3M India, Cohance Lifesciences, Deepak Nitrite, JSW Holdings, Nuvama Wealth Management, Welspun Corp, KIOCL, Bata India, Elgi Equipments, Natco Pharma, Finolex Cables, Granules India, Avanti Feeds, and Birlasoft among others.
On the commodity front, gold prices slipped for a second straight session on Tuesday as investor risk appetite strengthened following Trump's decision to delay imposing tariffs on the EU.
Spot gold dropped 1.2 per cent to $3,302.10 an ounce, retreating after last week’s nearly 5 per cent surge. US gold futures settled 1.9 per cent lower at $3,300.40.
Oil prices also edged lower amid growing expectations that OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) may agree to raise production at their upcoming meeting later this week.
Brent crude futures declined 1 per cent, to settle at $64.09 per barrel. US WTI crude fell 1.04 per cent to end at $60.89. The WTI contract did not settle on Monday due to the US Memorial Day holiday.
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Slow capacity addition likely to weigh on NTPC's growth prospects
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Power company NTPC reported growth in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 (Q4FY25), but slow capacity addition is worrying analysts. Standalone revenue was Rs 43,900 crore, up 3.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). It made an operating profit of Rs 11,260 crore, down 1 per cent due to a 27 per cent increase in other expenses.
Standalone adjusted net profit was below estimates at Rs 5,000 crore. READ MORE
7:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: V2 Retails reports Q4 results
Stock Market LIVE Updates: V2 Retails reports Q4 results
-- Highest ever yearly PAT for FY25 up 159 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹ 72 crore
-- Highest ever yearly Revenue for FY25 up 62 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹1,884.5 crore
-- Ebitda for FY25 up 74 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹257.8 crore
-- SSG for FY25 at ~29 per cent
-- PSF for FY25 at ₹ 1,017
Source: Press releasse filing on BSE
7:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty outlook, May 28: How to trade NSE benchmark today? Check strategy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After high intraday volatility, the Nifty ended the session with a fall of 175 points or 0.70 per cent on Tuesday, to close at 24,826. Nifty share price has been finding it difficult to cross the 25,116-resistance and continues to remain choppy.
On the downside, 24,700 and 24,462 could offer support to the Nifty. A decisive level above 25,116 would bring back the bullish momentum in the Nifty. READ MORE
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio BlackRock AMC gets Sebi approval, names Sid Swaminathan as CEO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio BlackRock Asset Management (AMC) has received the final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to start a mutual fund (MF) business, the company said on Tuesday.
The approval to the 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services (JFS) and BlackRock takes the number of players in the ₹70-trillion MF industry to 48.
The MF licence is a key milestone for the venture, which was first announced on 26 July 2023. The company had received in-principle approval from Sebi for the MF foray on 4 October 2024. READ MORE
7:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: UBS says India's 60% valuation premium to EM peers not justified
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities command a 60 per cent premium to emerging market peers, which is not justified given the "ordinary" earnings growth, said Sunil Thirumalai, head of emerging market and India equity strategy at UBS, during a media briefing on Tuesday.
"Historically, India has commanded a 25 per cent premium to other emerging markets. It peaked at about 90 per cent in September last year and is now down to 60 per cent. This is still a significantly higher premium compared to history," said Thirumalai.
He added that the earnings and other fundamentals of Indian firms do not justify such premium expansion. READ MORE
7:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE valuation nears ₹6 trillion in unlisted market on IPO speculation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amidst rising buzz about an initial public offer (IPO), shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have seen a surge in demand in the unlisted market, driving its valuation to record ₹5.8 trillion.
The valuation has surged by 25 per cent in just a week in the unlisted market. The rise comes amid new reports that the maiden share sale of the country’s largest bourse could soon become a reality. Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) move to limit derivatives expiry to just two days is also helping NSE arrest the market share decline. READ MORE
7:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s iPhone exports to the US soared an estimated 76%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shipments of iPhones from India to the US rose 76 per cent in April year on year, estimates from a technology market analyst firm shows. The surge comes as Apple accelerates its “made in India” plans, which analysts say will meet pushback from President Donald Trump and Beijing.
The data from Canalys, now part of Omdia, showed that US iPhones shipped from India in April reached roughly 3,000,000. That’s a stark contrast to shipments from China over the same period, which fell about 76 per cent from last year to just 900,000.
According to Le Xuan Chiew, a research manager at Omdia, the April numbers show the aggressive measures Apple has taken to adapt to Washington’s tariffs against China, where Apple manufactures most of its iPhones.
Source: CNBC
7:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets rise in trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets rise in trade, influenced by positive rally on Wall Street
-- Nikkei was up 0.6 per cent
-- ASX 200 rose 0.2 per cent
-- Kospi surged 1.85 per cent
7:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settle higher; Nasdaq, S&P 500 climb 2% each
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets closed higher on Tuesday
-- Nasdaq climbed 2.47 per cent
-- Dow Jones rose 1.78 per cent
-- S&P 500 increased 2.05 per cent
7:07 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:07 AM IST