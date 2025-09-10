Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 09:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / After difficult first half, remaining year may be better for life insurers

After difficult first half, remaining year may be better for life insurers

LIC's weak performance pulls down industry APE growth, while mid-sized private insurers like Axis Max and HDFC Life expand market share

Life insurance, insurance
premium

In FY26 YTD, industrial retail APE grew 4.8 per cent. Axis Max Life clocked 16 per cent retail APE growth. Industry group APE was up a strong 29 per cent growth over 2 years with the private sector up 79 per cent and LIC down 6 per cent. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

August 2025 saw the life insurance industry reporting very low growth. The individual annual premium equivalent (APE) growth for private life insurers was just 1.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). LIC saw a drop of 5.1 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
The number of individual policies sold in August declined 10.3 per cent, with 14 per cent fall seen in LIC and 2 per cent slump in the private sector.
 
The retail APE declined 0.6 per cent due to LIC’s poor performance. For FY26 year-to-date (YTD), private insurers’ market share for individual APE rose to 70.4 per cent, a gain of 216 basis
