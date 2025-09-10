Banks, NBFCs may tap overseas market as dollar bond spreads narrow

Financial services companies, especially banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), are expected to capitalise on the recent compression in dollar bond spreads following India’s sovereign rating upgrade by tapping the overseas debt capital market over the next two to three quarters.

Market insiders said enquiries from Indian corporates have risen sharply, as tighter spreads have made offshore borrowing more attractive across borrower segments.

International rating agency Standard & Poor’s recently upgraded India’s sovereign rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’, its first upgrade in 18 years.

“With the sovereign rating upgrade, the financial services sector is going to get an immediate benefit