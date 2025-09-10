Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 08:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Banks, NBFCs may tap overseas market as dollar bond spreads narrow

Banks, NBFCs may tap overseas market as dollar bond spreads narrow

Following India's rating upgrade, in investment grade space, spreads have compressed by 10 - 15 bps while in high yield space spreads have compressed by 25 - 30 bps

BANKS, NBFC
premium

Market insiders said enquiries from Indian corporates have risen sharply, as tighter spreads have made offshore borrowing more attractive across borrower segments. | Illustration: Ajaya mohanty

Subrata PandaAnjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Financial services companies, especially banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), are expected to capitalise on the recent compression in dollar bond spreads following India’s sovereign rating upgrade by tapping the overseas debt capital market over the next two to three quarters.
 
Market insiders said enquiries from Indian corporates have risen sharply, as tighter spreads have made offshore borrowing more attractive across borrower segments.
 
International rating agency Standard & Poor’s recently upgraded India’s sovereign rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’, its first upgrade in 18 years. 
 
“With the sovereign rating upgrade, the financial services sector is going to get an immediate benefit
Topics : Finance News Non-Banking Finance Companies NBFC sector NBFCs Banks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon