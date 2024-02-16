Listed AMCs on strong wicket but most positives priced in: Analysts

Brokerages are a divided house when it comes to the stock price outlook for asset management companies (AMCs). While the recent strong business performance and long runway for growth provide key tailwinds but elevated valuations potentially cap further upside.

The two of the largest listed players — HDFC AMC and Nippon India AMC (NAM) — have delivered profits growing at over 20 per cent in each of the first three quarters in the financial year 2024. The profit growth was similar in the case of other two listed AMCs Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) and UTI as well, except for the