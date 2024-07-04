Listed media majors expected to struggle in the first half of FY25

It was a muted quarter for listed media majors in the broadcasting and movie exhibition space, given the lack of big-budget releases, a cricket-heavy calendar, and elections, which impacted movie footfalls (PVR Inox) and advertising (for general entertainment channels or GECs, Zee Entertainment Enterprises or ZEEL, and Sun TV). Barring Sun TV, which has outperformed the broader markets as well as the benchmarks with a return of 26 per cent over the last three months, returns for PVR Inox (6 per cent) and ZEEL (flat) over this period are nothing to write home about.

The advertising environment