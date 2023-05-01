Loading up on future: Small-and mid-caps turning into an investor favourite

This is the time for investors to pick up quality mid- and small-cap stocks at low valuations. Mid- and small-cap stocks are back on investor radar after falling out of favour for nearly one and a half years in calendar year 2022 (CY22).
The National Stock Exchange Nifty Midcap and the Smallcap indices outperformed the benchmark Nifty50 last month after a gap of 20 months.
For instance, the Nifty Midcap 100 was up 5.9 per cent in April 2023, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 rallied 7.5 per cent last month. This was much better than the Nifty50 which was up 4 per cent during the month.
