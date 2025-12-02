Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 10:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Loan growth, profitability seen improving for public sector banks

Loan growth, profitability seen improving for public sector banks

Public sector banks are poised for improved credit growth, lower stress costs and stronger profitability as margins stabilise and policy support boosts lending momentum

Banks
premium

System credit growth may lift to 13-14 per cent year-on-year (it was 11 per cent as of October 31) due to favourable fiscal policies (GST 2) and monetary policies such as cuts in cash reserve ratio and repo rate. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Indian banking sector could be due for a rise in profitability after several quarters of net interest margin (NIM) compression. The Q2FY26 results suggest NIMs have bottomed out. Credit costs could also fall given moderating stress in unsecured retail and microfinance institutions (MFIs).
 
System credit growth may lift to 13-14 per cent Y-o-Y (it was 11 per cent as of October 31) due to favourable fiscal policies (GST 2.0) and monetary policies such as cuts in cash reserve ratio and repo rate. This could lead to mid-teens earnings growth over FY26-28 (7 per cent over FY24-26).
 
A broad-based pick-up
Topics : Stock Market Market news Banking sector The Compass
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon