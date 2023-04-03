close

Lock, stock, and over a barrel for firms with April lock-in expiry date

Newly listed stocks in focus

Sundar Sethuraman
Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Shares of half a dozen companies, including Radiant Cash Management Services, or Radiant CMS (April 3), Divgi TorqTransfer Systems (April 10), Sah Polymer (April 10), and Electronics Mart (April 13), will be under watch this month as their lock-in is set to expire.
Topics : stocks | Shareholders

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

