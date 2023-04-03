Lock, stock, and over a barrel for firms with April lock-in expiry date

Shares of half a dozen companies, including Radiant Cash Management Services, or Radiant CMS (April 3), Divgi TorqTransfer Systems (April 10), Sah Polymer (April 10), and Electronics Mart (April 13), will be under watch this month as their lock-in is set to expire.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or