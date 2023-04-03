Lock, stock, and over a barrel for firms with April lock-in expiry date

In this section

Sebi probing some Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Sebi bans 3 people for 2 yrs; fines Rs 90 lakh in ZEEL insider trading case

Mcap of nine of 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.34 trillion last week

RBI decision, global cues to drive mkts in holiday-shortened week: Analysts

Consumption of lock screen content by Indians up 35%, shows data

What is lock-in period?

Kirloskar Bros shareholders to vote on forensic audit starting Tuesday

YES Bank tanks 13% intra-day as 3-year shareholder lock-in period ends

Shares of half a dozen companies, including Radiant Cash Management Services, or Radiant CMS (April 3), Divgi TorqTransfer Systems (April 10), Sah Polymer (April 10), and Electronics Mart (April 13), will be under watch this month as their lock-in is set to expire.

