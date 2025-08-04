Logistics major Delhivery likely to gain from higher volumes, margins

The stock of logistics major Delhivery was one of the major gainers in the BSE 500 index, gaining over 7 per cent after a strong show in the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26) and expectations of improved growth and margins going ahead. Given the Q1 show and prospects going ahead, most brokerages have revised their estimates upwards. The stock has been a major outperformer, beating peers and major indices with returns of 49 per cent over the past three months. At the current price, the stock is available at price to earnings (P/E) valuation of 41 times its FY27 projected