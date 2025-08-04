Monday, August 04, 2025 | 10:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Logistics major Delhivery likely to gain from higher volumes, margins

Logistics major Delhivery likely to gain from higher volumes, margins

While the core segments did well, the performance in the supply chain services and cross border businesses underperformed due to the exits from unprofitable contracts and weak seasonal demand

The company, however, remains confident of scaling up the supply chain business, given the pruning of portfolio, improving capabilities, and reducing low-margin contracts

Ram Prasad Sahu
Aug 04 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stock of logistics major Delhivery was one of the major gainers in the BSE 500 index, gaining over 7 per cent after a strong show in the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26) and expectations of improved growth and margins going ahead. Given the Q1 show and prospects going ahead, most brokerages have revised their estimates upwards. The stock has been a major outperformer, beating peers and major indices with returns of 49 per cent over the past three months. At the current price, the stock is available at price to earnings (P/E) valuation of 41 times its FY27 projected
