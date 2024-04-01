Lok Sabha elections, repo rate cut: Factors that could sway markets in FY25

Indian Stock Market FY25 outlook: Equity markets ended the previous financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on a high note as investors lauded India's strong economic growth, steady earnings of India Inc, and range-bound inflation.
Powered by the upbeat sentiment, the S&P BSE Sensex index jumped 14,659.83 points or 24.85 per cent during the previous fiscal, while the Nifty50 soared 4,967.15 points or 28.61 per cent.
"The Indian stock market witnessed an exceptional rally in FY24, surging nearly 30 per cent (at the benchmark level), and marking multiple record highs. Now, as we transition into the new financial year, markets