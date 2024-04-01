Lok Sabha elections, repo rate cut: Factors that could sway markets in FY25

Indian Stock Market FY25 outlook: Equity markets ended the previous financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on a high note as investors lauded India's strong economic growth, steady earnings of India Inc, and range-bound inflation.



Powered by the upbeat sentiment, the S&P BSE Sensex index jumped 14,659.83 points or 24.85 per cent during the previous fiscal, while the Nifty50 soared 4,967.15 points or 28.61 per cent.

