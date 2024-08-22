Look beyond surrender value rules as growth healthy for Life Insurers

Private life insurers performed well in the April-June quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 (FY25). However, new surrender value regulations will trigger changes in the way the industry functions. Given the higher payouts, insurers are likely to focus on persistency and must cope with the likely adverse impact on VNB (value of new business) margins.

In addition to focusing on customer acquisition with high persistency levels, insurers will need to review the higher upfront commission structure to encourage persistency by increasing trail commission. They will also have to reassess non-par product IRRs (internal rate of return) and consider new